Forum: Pandan Reservoir gravel track used by vehicles for maintenance

We thank Mr Leong Horn Kee for his letter, "Reservoir area could be improved" (Aug 19).

The gravel track on the crest of Pandan Reservoir Dyke is a maintenance track used by PUB and our contractors for vehicular access to carry out maintenance works around the reservoir. Trees and shrubs are not planted on the dyke to maintain its integrity.

Jogging and cycling are allowed on the gravel track to provide community and recreational space to residents in the nearby estates.

Residents can also use the nearby park connector networks around Pandan Gardens and the West Coast area for recreation.

We also welcome members of the public to visit the nearby Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters sites at Sungei Pandan, Sungei Ulu Pandan or Jurong Lake to enjoy the beautiful water bodies and community spaces.

Yeo Keng Soon

Director, Catchment and Waterways Department

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency