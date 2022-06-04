Forum: Palliative care at home good to have, but challenging

Updated
Published
42 sec ago

It is very easy to say we should encourage palliative care at home (MOH to boost palliative care at home, better support caregivers, June 3), but is it realistic?

Home palliative care by family members is challenging. It is not about just feeding and bathing the patient, but also learning how to give medication and handle unexpected medical situations which family members are not trained to do. When family members cannot manage the symptoms, they can be overwhelmed by the unceasing demands.

Families sometimes end up wishing that their loved ones would spend their last days in a hospital bed instead. As death approaches, the lines between home and hospital care can be blurred.

I hope healthcare policymakers can work quickly to improve the experience of dying at home. Greater subsidies for home palliative care would also help.

Sim Joo Geok

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top