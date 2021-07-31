Forum: Paddler Yu Mengyu has done Singapore proud

This is my tribute to Singapore's Tokyo 2020 Olympic paddler Yu Mengyu, who stormed into the semi-finals by defeating several paddlers ranked much higher than her.

She displayed sheer guts and determination in facing formidable players. Her back injury early this year had hampered her training schedule. Yet she was determined to put up a good show, adorned in Singapore colours.

Despite her thigh injury in the semi-finals, she played on till the end. She remained in the competition and fought hard in the bronze-medal match.

She displayed sportsmanship of the highest level and should have her name inked in our history book of sportsmen and sportswomen who contributed to our nation.

I am sure Singaporeans are proud of her and will want her nominated for the coveted title of Sportswoman of the Year 2021.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak