Forum: P1 registration: Volunteering at school should guarantee place

The Primary 1 registration exercise is stressful for most parents in Singapore, and can lead to sleepless nights and eventual disappointment.

I would like the Ministry of Education to look into the allocation of places in Phase 2B, which is for children whose parents are school volunteers, active community leaders or are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school.

As a parent concerned about my child's primary school education, I would naturally take the route of volunteering at a primary school to get my child a place there.

But I feel that it is harsh to still make parents who have invested time and effort in volunteering go through balloting. After taking time off from work and arranging for alternative childcare to put in the required hours at the school, it is such a disappointment to end up unsuccessful in the balloting.

Some families even move to be closer to the school after the parent starts volunteering, and end up wasting their time and money.

This feels unnecessary; if a parent has been accepted by the school as a volunteer, then it should reserve a place for the child upon completion of the required hours. If not, then schools should restrict the number of volunteers they accept each year.

Rachel Lim