Forum: Overzealous businesses might have hindered contact tracing instead

The rolling out of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry by some businesses before the official implementation, except for ongoing pilots, is a manifestation of overzealousness (Stores told to hold off TraceTogether only check-ins, Jan 16).

To be fair, all the shopping malls that I visited have allowed me entry by using TraceTogether or identification cards with barcodes.

My recent experiences at two eateries, however, revealed differences in the way entry was allowed through TraceTogether.

I carried the token without downloading the Trace Together app, but both these eateries did not have scanners to read the QR code on my token.

One eatery decided to give me access to its Wi-Fi, allowing me to scan the QR code on my phone before letting me in.

The other told me that the scanner had been ordered but had not arrived yet. However, I was allowed entry to the premises.

It defeats the whole purpose of contact tracing if one is granted entry without identity tracking.

I can understand that businesses want to stay on the right side of the law. However, they should not have been overenthusiastic if they were not ready to support TraceTogether QR code scanning.

I have also observed that when I enter a particular shopping mall at 9am to have my breakfast, nobody is around to man the SafeEntry counter until 10am. This loophole must be plugged before more people enter without proper clearance and endanger the safety and well-being of others.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan