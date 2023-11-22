Forum: Overuse of Mandarin at community event

I attended the Bishan East-Sin Ming Merdeka Generation 2023 dinner in Bishan on Nov 19 with my wife.

The attendees were predominantly Chinese, but there were other races present.

I was somewhat surprised that the emcees, who spoke in English and Mandarin, were bantering mainly in Mandarin throughout the event.

Except for two singers who sang in English, another who sang Malay songs, and an Indian couple miming and dancing to Indian songs, the rest of the performances were in Mandarin.

There was also an Indian singer who sang in Mandarin, and MP Chong Kee Hiong gave his speech in English and Mandarin.

But what prompted me to write this letter was the finale of sing-along songs – the first one in Mandarin, then followed by the National Day Parade tune Home.

It would have ​​been better ​in view of the other races present if the event organisers had simply wrapped up the evening with Home​.

Danny Yeo