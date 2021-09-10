Forum: Overtime is payable for work beyond normal working hours

In his letter, "More clarity on overtime work can ensure fairness" (Sept 2), Mr Raymond Han voiced his concern that some employers do not provide overtime payment for work that exceeds normal daily working hours as long as total hours worked in a week is within 44.

While Mr Han is right that employers are required by law to pay for overtime when employees covered under Part IV of the Employment Act (EA) exceed the 44-hour limit per week, he may have overlooked the legal requirements on daily work hours for this same group of employees.

Overtime is also payable to these employees if they had worked more than eight hours in total in a day (for those on a 5 1/2 day or six-day work week) or more than nine hours in total in a day (for those on a five-day work week, or who work less than eight hours in one or more days in a week).

Employers of these employees also cannot offset any excess hours worked in a day with the shortfall in work hours from another day.

For part-time employees, overtime is payable when total hours worked in a day exceed normal daily working hours.

The Ministry of Manpower conducts regular inspections to take action against employers who violate the EA.

It also promotes public awareness of employment rights via its Workright campaigns.

Members of the public who would like to seek clarifications or report infringements on the EA can call 1800-221-9922 or send an e-mail to workright@mom.gov.sg

Christine Loh

Director

Employment Standards Enforcement

Ministry of Manpower