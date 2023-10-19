Forum: Overcharged on bus fares due to card reader errors

I refer to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) reply highlighting some of the benefits of using the SimplyGo app (View SimplyGo transactions in app and at ticketing machines, Oct 10).

I would like to ask LTA to look at one pain point for commuters – the overcharging of bus fares due to errors involving card readers on buses. I first wrote about this issue in the Forum page in 2013, and, even after a decade, this is still happening.

Often, the card reader does not display the actual stop, but typically one stop before it, and this information is captured when commuters tap their cards as they board the bus.

Until the error is rectified, perhaps after a commuter brings it to the bus captain’s attention, commuters are overcharged without their realising it, unless they check the SimplyGo app later.

This happened to me twice in August and again twice in September.

For the incidents in August, I was able to file my refund claims easily through the SimplyGo app.

For the ones in September, because the app was undergoing maintenance, I had to call TransitLink for a customer service officer to file the claims on my behalf. One of the officers I spoke to made an error, so I had to call again to get the matter resolved. All this was a lot of trouble, through no fault of mine.

LTA should make sure corrective actions are taken to prevent such incidents.

Raju M. Iyer