Forum: Over-reliance on LNG has environmental consequences

I was surprised to learn that about 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated using natural gas (Second LNG terminal planned to boost supplies that can meet Singapore’s power needs in a pinch, Oct 24).

With the second terminal, it is possible to meet Singapore’s power needs entirely with liquefied natural gas (LNG).

With increasing geopolitical tensions, it is important for Singapore to have enough of its own energy sources. But this should not simply mean increasing our reliance on the same type of energy resource.

While natural gas is often regarded as a cleaner fossil fuel, it is still a non-renewable source of energy. LNG is mainly made up of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 30 times more toxic than carbon dioxide in the long term. Methane leaks into the atmosphere during the production of LNG and in the logistics chain.

Instead of further relying on LNG, we should invest in and research renewable energy solutions more. In Singapore, the Housing Board has installed solar panels on over 3,300 public housing rooftops. But we are still behind countries like Israel and Germany in energy storage solutions, a key component for renewable energy reliability.

Singapore’s move towards LNG is a pragmatic approach towards its energy requirements, but that is only a temporary solution when we consider the broader environmental implications.

Tan Guan Quan