Forum: Outlaw practice of overtrade of used cars

As much as we stress financial prudence in the purchase of properties, it seems car purchases have been left out completely.

The current prevalent practice of car dealers disguising discounts as "overtrades" needs to be kept in check.

This overtrade practice allows one to loan 60 per cent or 70 per cent of an inflated sale price, only to get a return from the overtrade of a buyer's existing used car in a separate transaction.

While it might be seen to be a simple workaround, it does not promote financial prudence.

It allows would-be car owners to purchase a new car they might not otherwise afford by means of an inflated loan, whose underlying asset does not necessarily reflect its true value.

In these trying economic times, we really need to promote financial prudence, financial affordability and to make smart financial decisions.

The eventual inability of a car owner to finance his inflated car loan will ultimately put a drag on his and his family's expenses, depriving the family of basic domestic needs and might even result in tapping into government subsidies.

The outlawing of the overtrade used-car system is long overdue. We don't allow it in property transactions. Why should cars be any different?

Roy Ong Ban Guan