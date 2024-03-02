Forum: Our children are neither our projects nor our key performance indicators

I refer to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah’s remarks in Parliament on Singapore’s resident total fertility rate, which has dropped below 1 (Singapore’s total fertility rate hits record low in 2023, falls below 1 for first time, Feb 28).

Reasons for the consistent decline in the total fertility rate are undoubtedly multifaceted, with an increase in the cost of living and work-life pressures cited as top causes.

However, what is of increasing concern is the added pressure, as the minister mentioned in Parliament, to be “an excellent parent”.

What is an excellent parent, one may ask?

As subjective as this term may be, a quick Google search defines excellent parents as those who are actively involved in their children’s lives, spend quality time with them, and perhaps have the financial means to support their ever-changing interests and pursuits.

In Singapore, the definition of an excellent parent might include the ability to afford overseas holidays and exposure trips for their children annually, along with enrichment, sports and tuition classes to provide them with the best head start in life.

As an educator, I once asked my class what was one thing they would like to do with their parents over the school holidays.

The answers were simple – to have a family picnic, to go cycling or to have a meal together.

Perhaps all the children need is for their parents to be present with them and to listen actively to them.

With the proliferation of parenting advice on social media, one can easily feel overwhelmed by the notion of what an excellent parent should be. Perhaps we should rely on our natural parental instincts, to do what is best for our children, and not let social media or society pressure us into a certain notion of parenthood.

As parents, let us take a step back to question why we hold ourselves to an unhealthy and unrealistic standard of parenthood. Our children are neither projects nor are they our key performance indicators.

Maybel Chong