Forum: Other options for recurring payments available besides SP app

We thank Ms Ang Chiew Leng for her feedback (Online payments: Allow users to pay via computers, not just smartphones, Jan 11).

The SP Utilities mobile app enables customers to have control and flexibility in managing their utilities account, make payments, track and lower their consumption, and gain tips to adopt a greener lifestyle.

On the app, customers can manage recurring payments with any major credit or debit card without the hassle of calling us or their bank.

For recurring payments via credit or debit card, payment is deducted before the due date to allow customers time to pay via alternative methods should payment deduction be unsuccessful.

Besides the app, customers can set up recurring arrangements using Giro, or make their payment through Internet banking, AXS stations, SAM machines, 7-Eleven stores and SingPost branches.

We have taken Ms Ang's feedback into consideration as we explore ways to make it easier and more convenient for our customers to use our services.

Thomas Goh

Deputy Director

Customer Experience

SP Services