Forum: Other factors to consider for easing Covid-19 measures in an integrated approach

Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik pinpointed the number of people dying as a result of Covid-19, and the factors influencing this, as a key indicator for enabling Singapore to relax measures (Tackle factors causing Covid-19 deaths, Oct 27).

Here are a few other factors to consider.

Although a number of countries have more Covid-19 fatalities per million population than Singapore, it is notable that many of these deaths occurred last year as large economies such as the US and Europe had just started to learn how to handle the outbreak.

A more contemporary indicator worth monitoring is the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths, adjusted for population size.

Data in the Our World in Data website shows that Singapore's rate is currently higher than that of countries such as Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and China.

This fatality rate is consistent with the situation in our hospitals, where the occupancy of ICU (intensive care unit) beds is a constant worry and deaths have been reported daily for more than a month (S'pore hospitals under significant pressure; two-thirds of ICU beds occupied, Oct 21).

Another factor that needs monitoring is the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

The percentage of travellers testing positive so far appears small but it is not insignificant, especially if the long-term aim is to revive Changi Airport's passenger movement to pre-pandemic levels.

For instance, before Covid-19 brought international air travel to a standstill, Changi Airport reported almost six million passenger movements in January last year alone. Even at just 10 per cent recovery, one can expect a sizeable number of imported Covid-19 cases arriving here. How many of these will make their way into the community?

The third factor to keep in mind when considering the easing of measures is the emergence of new virus strains.

For example, the Delta Plus strain, a mutation of the Delta variant, is currently being monitored. It has been reported in the United States, Canada, Australia and parts of Western Europe. It appears to be slowly making its way to our part of the world (Thailand finds first local Delta Plus Covid-19 case, Oct 26).

With increased air travel connectivity, it is not a matter of if but when more virulent or infectious variants will come to our shores.

Notwithstanding high vaccination coverage, Singapore critically needs an effective integrated strategy that is both sustainable and scalable in order to bring the virus firmly to heel, while attempting to reap economic benefits.

Daniel Ng Peng Keat