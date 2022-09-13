Forum: Organise an exhibition to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's life

I was sad when I read about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

I suggest that it might be timely to organise a public exhibition to celebrate her distinguished life.

First, the exhibition would help to strengthen the warm historic and economic ties that Singapore has with Britain.

Second, the exhibition would be an opportunity for older generations of Singaporeans to share their individual memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Specifically, Singaporeans may still recall the Queen's three visits to Singapore in 1972, 1989 and 2006. I am sure they would be happy to share their personal memories and artefacts if there is a public call.

Finally, the exhibition would be a good platform to reach out to young Singaporeans and educate them on the strong relationship that Singapore has with Britain.

Yeo Teck Wei