Forum: Oral hygiene essential to prevent 'mask mouth'

Singapore has been tackling the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year. Wearing masks has become vital to help suppress transmission of the coronavirus through respiratory droplets, along with observing other precautionary measures.

"Mask mouth" is a non-diagnostic condition referred to by dentists.

Keeping the mouth closed for long periods of time, breathing through the mouth behind the mask and reducing water intake due to extended periods of mask wearing are common factors inducing this condition.

Symptoms such as dry mouth, sour breath, decrease in saliva secretion triggering increased chances of tooth decay and gum issues can appear, resulting in long-term deterioration of oral health.

Below are some practical and easy ways to prevent mask mouth:

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day increases saliva secretion, which naturally cleanses and balances the acidity and alkalinity of the mouth.

Brushing teeth twice daily, flossing after meals (if possible), avoiding sugary drinks and regular dental visits can help maintain the health of teeth and gums.

Wearing clean masks is essential as dirty ones can harbour bacteria and affect oral health.

Having good oral hygiene is essential for overall well-being.

Sneha Sundar Rajan