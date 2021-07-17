Forum: Operators should be made to return grants if part of KTV cluster

In addition to facing the full force of the law, rogue KTV lounges that had temporarily converted to food and beverage outlets but continue to operate as lounges with hostesses must be made to return the government grants of up to $50,000 given to them to defray costs incurred during the pivoting process if they had applied for it.

It is preposterous for unscrupulous operators to have pocketed taxpayers' money intended to help them survive the pandemic and then gone on to operate with complete disregard for the safety and well-being of the community.

Anecdotes abound that many of them, armed with newly granted food and beverage licences, offer only frozen and takeaway food, focusing instead on their main business of alcohol and women.

Cheng Shoong Tat