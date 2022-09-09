Forum: Operator regrets inconvenience caused to guests of overbooked cruise

We thank Mr Frankie Mao for his valuable feedback (Ensure overbooking of cruise ship does not happen again, Sept 7).

Resorts World Cruises sincerely apologises to all our guests who were affected in the recent overbooking situation.

We understand and regret the frustration and the inconvenience caused. We value our guests, and clearly, in this situation, we did not meet their expectations.

In view of this, we informed the affected guests who did not board the cruise that they will receive a full cruise refund.

In addition, they will also receive a complimentary future cruise as a token of our appreciation and as a gesture of our gratitude for accommodating these changes.

We will continue to work with the authorities to review and improve our operations and booking process.

We appreciate the patience and continued support of our guests, and will endeavour to serve them better in future.

Michael Goh

President

Resorts World Cruises