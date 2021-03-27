Forum: Only guide dogs allowed at McDonald's

McDonald's is committed to the highest food hygiene standards and compliance with all halal requirements as laid out by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

We take all feedback relating to our no-pets policy very seriously and are investigating the incident mentioned in the Forum letter, "Enforce no-pets rule at restaurant or remove the sign" (March 22), to continually reinforce our policy across all restaurants.

For the consideration of all customers, only certified guide dogs are allowed into our restaurant premises.

Jeffrey Tan

Senior Director of Operations, McDonald's Singapore