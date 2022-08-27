Forum: Online resources available on approval procedures for building works

We thank Mr Raymond Tan Eng Teik for his feedback (Ensure that contractors are also responsible for seeking approval before erecting structures, Aug 20).

While some minor works are exempt, development and building works do require approval from the respective agencies before work can start on site.

Those who are unsure what works are exempt or are unfamiliar with the process can refer to the Building and Construction Authority and Urban Redevelopment Authority websites, which contain guides on how to seek approval for such works. Home owners can also engage the services of registered professionals, who can advise them on the submission requirements.

Enforcement action may be taken against home owners, registered professionals, contractors, and other parties responsible for the works if such works were to proceed without the necessary approvals.

Depending on the circumstances surrounding each case, agencies will investigate the parties involved for their roles in the unauthorised works.

Therefore, home owners and their appointed representatives are strongly advised to refer to the information on our websites before work begins, including whether agencies' approvals are needed. If in doubt, they should reach out and check with the respective agencies before starting work on site.

Agencies will continue with efforts to raise awareness among homeowners and stakeholders on the requirements and approvals needed for construction works.

We thank Mr Tan for the opportunity to clarify the matter.

Punithan Shanmugam

Enforcement and Structural Inspection Department

Building Resilience Group

Building and Construction Authority

Timothy Lee

Director

Development Control Group

Urban Redevelopment Authority