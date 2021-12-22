Forum: Online redemption of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers still a frustrating process

I first redeemed my SingapoRediscovers Vouchers in November last year for a family visit to the Night Safari.

The booking process was a roller-coaster ride. After I had bought the e-tickets on my mobile phone, I was shocked to notice about two hours before my family's planned visit that there was fine print on the e-tickets stating that I had to reserve a time slot to secure admission.

Each of my family member's time slots had to be reserved separately, which added to my anxiety.

I heaved a sigh of relief after I secured admission for all my family members. Failure to do so would have caused disappointment as it was my elderly mum's birthday, and she wanted to visit the Night Safari for the first time.

As my family wishes to visit the Jurong Bird Park soon, I went through the process of redeeming the vouchers again on Monday, and found that little has improved over the past year.

It seems only logical that when a person buys a ticket online, he should be able to check the availability of time slots before he pays, but that is not the case with the vouchers.

I hope that Singapore will use technology in an intelligent, people-centred way, if it wants to call itself a Smart Nation.

I will be donating my family's remaining vouchers, and hope that needy Singaporeans or migrant workers will enjoy using them.

Low Yen Yen