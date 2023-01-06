Forum: Ongoing efforts by Office of the Public Guardian to make online filing easier for deputies

We thank Mr Keh Eng Song for his letter, “Deputyship report submission more tedious with online system of Office of the Public Guardian” (Dec 30).

The Office of the Public Guardian has contacted him to address the specific issues raised in his letter.

To assist deputies in their filing process, we will provide clearer guidance on the type of supporting documents required for the reported transactions.

The Office of the Public Guardian also conducts monthly deputy workshops and provides in-person assistance for those who need more help.

We will also review the information that deputies need to submit to simplify the process, while ensuring we protect the interests of persons lacking mental capacity.

We appreciate Mr Keh’s feedback. His feedback will enhance the user experience for the new Office of the Public Guardian online system.

Members of the public who require assistance may refer to our online reference guides and contact us on 1800-111-2222 or enquiry@publicguardian.gov.sg

Regina Chang

Public Guardian

Office of the Public Guardian