Forum: One side needs to take first step to reduce US-China tensions

Forecasts of a looming storm between the United States and China read like self-fulfilling prophecies (US-China rivalry set to intensify in 2023, Dec 12).

Washington and its allies view Chinese foreign policy as aggressive, informing responses like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

Conversely, Beijing sees itself on the receiving end of criticism and containment, further motivating its efforts to build a defensive buffer, court allies and beef up its armed capabilities – moves that in turn fuel Western paranoia and countermeasures in a vicious circle.

It is therefore frustrating that neither party, while clearly aware of the deadly dance, is making serious attempts to break it off, for fear of displaying weakness or being taken advantage of.

If the US desires a cooperative China, it must demonstrate benign intent through its actions, and vice versa.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi