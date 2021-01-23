Forum: On Facebook: Which aspects of Singapore's road network could be improved?

As a (bike) rider I love smooth roads, such as the TPE (Tampines Expressway) to the airport; that smooth stretch of road gives me a sense of safety. I really hate the bumps from cable works everywhere in Singapore, making roads uneven and dangerous.

Ryan Chia

Proper synchronisation and timing of some traffic lights - for example, from Mount Elizabeth Link turning left into Cairnhill.

Gopi Bala

Maybe add countdown timers for certain traffic lights? Maybe also add audio speakers?

John Wesley Lotho Chiok

Cycling is the way to a car-lite future. Cycling lanes will help with safety and encourage more to cycle as a clean, healthy form of transport.

Kim Allan