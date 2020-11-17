Forum: On Facebook: Education system

How can attitudes of Singaporeans towards education be changed?

When there is a scoring system, nothing changes. Parents will still press their children to strive for the highest scores, and it is this pressure from the parents that is toxic.

Chew Hongjie

It is important for educators to be able to make the learning experience joyful, engaging and yet challenging. When the experience is positive, it motivates the students and can even make the students passionate about the subject.

Bock Keat Koh

Skills are more important than grades. General education can give them only essential knowledge to live their life. Young children shouldn't be judged by their academic grade.

Dave JY

Everything in life is a race, it is about chasing numbers. Stress is not a bad thing, stress is what separates excellent students from normal students. Stress is something we need to distinguish who are the natural-born leaders.

Alvin Ng Heng San