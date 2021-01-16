Forum: On Facebook

Should the pasting of stickers on the lamp post in Tuas be stopped?

As it is in a remote area, an exception as a landmark can be made. But no other, otherwise it will become an eyesore if there are more.

Robin C H Chua

Principle consideration: Where is this lamp post located and is it frequented by tourists and most locals to warrant it as an eyesore?

While we as a nation have lived with strict laws, there are moments when we can allow some slack.

Ian James Tee

We ought to have some lighter moments in life. If this is just one lamp post out of say 30,000, and if it does serve a good purpose (in this case motivation), I think we can live with some slack.

Lee Philip

It's not bothering anyone but it adds spice and colour to a selected few people's lives so why not?

Now I want to go see the lamp post and see what the fuss is all about.

Sui Walter

It's a single lamp post. It's a lamp post at the end/start of a rather dull industrial road that just so happens to be a destination point for cyclists or runners. You don't put a sticker on one lamp post and suddenly feel the need to spray paint your nearest MRT station.

Paul Young