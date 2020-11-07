Forum: On Facebook

Should serious steps be taken to control the pigeon population?

As hygiene issues from pigeons persist, serious steps should be taken so that we can have a cleaner environment in places such as hawker centres.

Kevin Tan

Fine those who feed the pigeons first. They are the culprits behind the increase in the population. I have seen old folk who think they are doing good by feeding the pigeons, without realising that when the pigeon population increases, the authorities have to take action to control it.

Zam Soha

We should, but let's first start with the cause of the overwhelming pigeon population in some areas - the people. Pigeon culling may be carried out, but the birds will keep coming back if residents continue to feed them.

Matthew Ang

No. Leave the pigeons alone.

People reach out to nature as a source of stress relief. This supports mental health indirectly.

Pigeons and other birds, cats and dogs have a right to live.

Don't punish these animals as an excuse for other problems created by people.

Tan Kristin