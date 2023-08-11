Forum: On Facebook

Rebuilding faith in marriage helps sow the seeds for a more resilient society. What do you think?

Cultivating a robust marital bond has enduring advantages.

The nurturing environment contributes to the wholesome upbringing of children, shaping them into future assets for a society grounded in faith and contributing to the strength of the nation.

Manfred Han

The strength of a marriage is not based on how smooth it sails, but how it overcomes the storms.

May there be strong marriages as a model for an entire generation to aspire to.

Norman Ng

Is it even realistic to expect humans to love only one spouse throughout their life? Maybe it is this rigid-ness and societal expectations that cause numerous divorces?

Xiao Spring

Adopting a more permissive and liberal society may not reduce but increase the number of divorces instead.

Divorces and separations create an environment of uncertainty and hurt for the children, eroding their ability to form committed and faithful relationships.

The fact that there are marriages that do last shows that it is achievable, even if it is not easy.

Terrence Tan

Extramarital affairs have existed as long as the institution of marriage. It is your personal value system and the bond you have with your spouse that are important.

There are people in long-lasting monogamous relationships without getting married. And there are the unfaithful “happily married” couples. Nothing new and nothing will change.

Gita Sesh