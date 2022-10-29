Forum: On Facebook

Should Singapore use its resources to rebut critics of its strict drug laws?

Saying that Singapore shouldn’t is just naive. Not speaking up when being slandered is the worst strategy ever, especially in a world where facts and opinions have become easily interchangeable.

Nicole Tan

The majority of citizens are in favour of the death penalty. Foreigners should stop meddling in other countries’ affairs.

Darren Loyd

It is not about rebutting, but about calling their bluff. What are these foreign critics concerned with, and why?

Margaret Chong

Laws differ between countries. Do we question the United States’ gun laws even though mass shootings happen all the time? Nope, so the same should apply to questioning our laws. If you don’t like our laws, stay far, far away from our country. Simple as that.

Lyn Ben

We have to protect our citizens from the scourge of drugs, but it is how we go about doing it which is at the core of this matter. Life imprisonment serves the objective just as well if our intention is to keep traffickers out of society where they have the potential to do harm.

Ramesh Kumar