Forum: On Facebook

Are Singaporean dishes like chicken rice and rojak being supplanted by pricier Western or Japanese cuisines? How can we ensure old favourites will not disappear from coffee shops?

In business it's survival of the fittest - unfortunate but true. Either raise the price, or find a cheaper supplier, or find a new location, or target different customers etc... Much like any other business.

Ian Leong

Health habits have changed the way people consume traditional foods. When people are out for lunch, they have time and space to eat only a one-dish meal and rojak is not high on anybody's list. Pineapple, turnip and cucumber are not the usual go-to vegetables, even for vegetarians. When you don't eat a traditional dish for breakfast or lunch, that dish will slowly wane.

Ernest Chng

There is no guarantee that if rentals do not rise, traditional cuisines will not disappear. Times have changed. Older food sellers who helm traditional food stalls retire. Younger folk have different food preferences.

Margaret Chong

Simple... if they raise prices due to survival/profitability issues... stop complaining about that $0.50-$1 increase. At the end of the day, everyone has to deal with rising cost. It's human nature to expect the other party to absorb the increase.

The ones that actually determine what and which cuisine stays in F&B are the customers.

Joshua Sim