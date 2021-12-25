Forum: On Facebook

Should Singapore enact laws to create a tobacco-free generation?

Tobacco use is detestable, but doing too much to stop it can lead to other consequences like illegal cigarettes and e-cigarette abuse.

Kum Meng

I'm a smoker but I support any laws that would prevent the younger generation from picking up smoking. It's a hard habit to break.

Azhari Aziz

Should game companies and payment portals be responsible for screening players and capping the amount a minor can spend?

Shouldn't parents be communicating with their child about responsibility and financial management? A debit/top-up card would be a good way to start rather than a credit card.

Jaime Wee

First of all, if you are a gamer yourself, you should keep your own online account and your child's account separate.

Second, you should always keep an eye on your children and the games they play. Some games specifically say that minors are not to conduct any digital transaction without adult supervision.

Ryan Constantine Chong