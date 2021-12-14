Forum: On Facebook

A Forum contributor says that flowering plants should not be grown along roads as they require continuous and labour-intensive maintenance. Do you agree?

If they can't be maintained regularly, at least select species that won't grow too tall and obstruct drivers' view when turning from a smaller road into the main road.

Steve Linho

It would be better to have fewer and smaller strategically placed landscaped plots. The way it's done now, there's just too much maintenance required.

Catherine Chooi

Low-maintenance plants are best. Save water, money and the environment.

Sarah May Chan

Why not? Flowering plants are such a beautiful sight for people who walk along the road. Do you want your neighbourhood to have nothing but grass and non-flowering plants? I appreciate and am thankful for the flowers and plants. I am sure the people who decide which plants to use know what they are doing.

Huda Ali

This is true, the plants in my estate look pathetic or are barely clinging to life.

Joanne Ho

Native wildflowers are self-maintaining and part of the natural ecosystem, and help pollinators like bees to thrive.

Emily Jenyin Ding