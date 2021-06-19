Forum: On Facebook

A Forum contributor says that digitalisation may not be that useful for many hawkers. Do you agree?

No such thing as one size fits all. There are scenarios where it's just not worth the while or even feasible to sell online.

Alex Yuan

I feel for older hawkers who have difficulty doing so, especially those with quality food. But, unfortunately, any sector that does not digitalise will be even more vulnerable in the future. Perhaps it is the pace and process that are the problem here, and more is needed to help them with the transition.

ZY He

Hawkers have to digitalise if they want to survive. They need to start thinking (about) what works for them. They should collaborate, tie up with one delivery company for the entire hawker centre and figure out a system.

Mona Cheah

When patrons are not willing to pay even 30 cents for packaging, there's no way (the hawkers) can survive with delivery charges.

As Df

Digital payment is just an alternative way to pay. If you don't have cash in your wallet, then digital payment comes in handy.

Yujin Tan