Forum: On Facebook

Should there be continuing education for drivers to improve road safety? Why or why not?

As much education you can give to drivers, there will still be some drivers who don't care about others.

Nicholas Russell

It's not about how deep the education is. It's about morals and responsibility.

Vanessa Kim

Driving schools in Singapore are not very good in the first place. They take a lot of money for making you drive in slow circles around the training course. Maybe start there?

Stefan Ansorge

I think it should be non-compulsory education for those who have committed certain traffic offences.

Nisa H Lee