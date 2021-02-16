Forum: On Facebook

Do you think Singapore should take in Covid-19 ICU patients from neighbouring countries?

Don't burden our healthcare workers, and let them rest and prepare themselves for any unforeseen circumstances.

Albert Sie

Nothing wrong with humanitarian efforts, but throw in the manpower, facilities and finances first. Don't strain the healthcare system that is first and foremost created to cater to Singaporeans.

Jasmine Lim

If our current healthcare system and capabilities can take on more Covid-19 patients, I think we could extend help to neighbouring countries. We are not living in this world alone; we depend on others to support our needs also. In the long run, we will benefit from our generosity.

Chee Ling Choong

Morally, it is a noble but impractical and dangerous proposition. Pragmatism should take precedence, although we can still assist in other ways, such as provision of financial or medical aid in kind.

Sen Tinel