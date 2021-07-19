Forum: Old and don't want to be vaccinated? Dying from Covid-19 is not pleasant

It is clear that the Delta variant of the coronavirus has taken the world by storm, and it is not showing any sign of slowing down.

The variant is more infectious and resistant to Covid-19 vaccines than other variants.

Public Health England found that cases caused by the Delta variant were about 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalised compared with those infected with the Alpha variant.

It also found that 73 per cent of Delta cases occurred in unvaccinated people, compared with 3.7 per cent among those who had been fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant two weeks after the second dose.

These findings need to be highlighted to those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, particularly seniors.

The way out is clear: fully vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Writing as someone who belongs to the Pioneer Generation, I urge fellow seniors to get vaccinated. As seniors, some of us may feel we are old and ready to die, but do not ignore the process of dying ('I'm old and dying, so what's the point of getting vaccinated?', July 12).

Let me assure you that dying from Covid-19 is far from pleasant - it can be very traumatic and prolonged.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)