Forum: Official responses: Bureaucrats can learn from Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam's report to Parliament on the reasons behind the Attorney-General's Chambers' prosecution of an Indonesian maid makes a cogent case for its actions (No improper influence in Parti Liyani's case: Minister, Nov 5).

It is a lesson for all bureaucrats learning to be effective in constructing forthright and incisive answers to difficult questions, in an informative and non-condescending manner.

Even when issues of national interest are raised on a platform as public as our national newspaper's Forum pages, very often some official from the agency concerned will reply in a polite but unhelpful standard way.

The impression that one gets is of being patronised with platitudes, where substance and information are replaced by deflection and even non sequiturs.

The public is not Parliament but deserves respect too.

If the bureaucracy feels compelled to give safe and templated responses, it might as well not, for that would be vexatious.

When an official reply to a query sounds suspiciously like one for an unrelated issue, the conclusion that can be drawn is that those who should care are simply being perfunctory or apathetic.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)