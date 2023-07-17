Forum: Officers investigating child abuse have clearer guidance now on in-person visits

We thank Mr Joel Gwynne for his letter, “More needs to be done to protect children from abuse” (July 8). Soon after the two cases occurred in 2017 and 2020, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and our community partners looked carefully into the facts, and identified how our processes can be refined, so that we can continuously improve.

In particular, there is now clearer guidance to case officers in MSF and social service agencies on what situations would warrant in-person visits or assessments.

Today, when case officers receive an inquiry, they gather information from the child, family and other relevant persons to determine whether immediate intervention is required. The initial contact could be via phone or video calls, but any indications of possible abuse would trigger further assessments in person.

If a child is unable to remain safely at home, case officers will place the child in alternative care. However, it is not in the interest of the child to be permanently separated from the family. Growing up in a family has been shown to be better for a child’s well-being and long-term stability.

We therefore work with the child and the family to address safety and risk concerns. Case officers use evidence-based decision-making tools to assess if reunification can be safely done. Despite our best efforts, it is not possible to guarantee that there will never be a relapse of abuse.

Countering domestic violence and child abuse is a whole-of-society effort. MSF will continue to work with community partners to learn from past cases and improve our processes. Anyone who witnesses or suspects domestic violence or child abuse should report it to the police or National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000.

Yoganathan Ammayappan

Senior Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development