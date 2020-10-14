Forum: Offer 'no claims' refund for MediShield Life

I refer to the proposed review of the MediShield Life programme and Mr Phua Tiang Soon's letter (MediShield Life payouts less than half of premiums paid, Oct 10).

Since the actual payouts for the last five years has only been around 47 per cent of the premiums collected, I urge the Ministry of Health (MOH) to review the proposed increase in the annual premium or perhaps limit it to a maximum of 10 per cent.

The MOH should already have accumulated reserves in the programme.

The MOH should also consider introducing a "no claims" refund for those who were not hospitalised and did not make any claims - perhaps a 10 per cent to 20 per cent rebate of the annual premiums paid for the year earlier.

Tan Chor Pheng