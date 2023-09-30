Forum: Offer choice between banking safety and access to China apps

I applaud the introduction of new app security features by the local banks to reduce online banking scams (UOB, DBS introduce new security features on banking apps to protect customers, Sept 26).

However, as many perfectly legitimate apps from China, such as bank, transport and telecommunications apps, are not available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, they can only be sideloaded. The new features that bar sideloaded apps may therefore interfere with the use of such apps.

Singapore residents with businesses or business duties in China may end up having to hold two mobile phones, one to access local bank apps and another to continue to use legitimate China apps.

I suggest that local banks offer their customers the option to execute an indemnity absolving the banks of all liabilities and responsibilities resulting from scams and losses due to sideloaded apps.

To be on the safe side, the indemnity must be executed offline on a physical form to prevent online scammers from tricking users into opting out of the new security features.

Singapore residents can then decide for themselves whether they want to take responsibility for their own online banking safety in exchange for the convenience of accessing both local banking apps and legitimate China apps on one mobile phone.

Cheng Shoong Tat