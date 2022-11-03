Forum: Nurturing students to become environmental stewards for life

We thank Mr Jeremy Ng for his insights on Singaporeans’ attitude towards environmental issues, and the role that environmental education can play (Chasm between what S’poreans know and actually do about climate change, Oct 21).

We agree with Mr Ng on the importance of translating knowledge into concrete actions for sustainable living. One of the key aims of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Eco Stewardship Programme (ESP) is to nurture students from the primary to pre-university levels to become environmental stewards for life.

Real-world examples and case studies are used to help students learn the values of care, respect and responsibility for the environment, engage them in constructive discussions and help them make informed decisions. Students are encouraged to go beyond classroom learning to develop and practise daily habits such as recycling, reducing waste and conserving energy and water.

In addition, schools provide students with hands-on opportunities such as through the Applied Learning Programme (ALP) to use their knowledge and skills in practical ways to address environment-related issues. For example, students from Unity Secondary School learn about food sustainability before designing and building a prototype of a smart home farming system under their ALP. Students can also initiate action which impacts the community through platforms such as co-curricular activities and Values In Action programmes.

In the institutes of higher learning, there are opportunities for young people to learn about sustainability and to take constructive action. For instance, the Singapore Management University offers a common module on “Climate Change, Global and Local Solutions” as part of its core undergraduate curriculum. In Singapore Polytechnic, the student-led Environment Club organises programmes to raise awareness of environmental issues through regular sharing sessions, competitions, as well as hands-on workshops.

Attitude change does take time, and a whole-of-society effort is required to make sustainability a way of life. MOE will continue to work with the community to inculcate a sustainability-conscious mindset and good habits in our students so that sustainable living becomes second nature to us.

Beatrice Chong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2

Ministry of Education