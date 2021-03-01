Forum: Nurture the young to be green envoys for life for a sustainable future

Education Minister Lawrence Wong called for Singapore to go greener for a more sustainable future, as one of three reset responses to emerge stronger from the ongoing pandemic (Covid-19 challenges and 3 resets: Lawrence Wong, Jan 26).

Going greener starts with the young, who will inherit the future.

Some schools have been practising, teaching and advocating environmental sustainability and responsibility for many years. Students learn to love nature, protect the environment and co-exist with wildlife by observing what their schools are doing, picking up green habits in school and participating in their schools' green activities. They also follow the examples set by teachers.

They come up with solutions to environmental problems through projects and competitions, and take the lead to motivate and mobilise other students, and the community, to embark on the green journey.

In the process, they become green ambassadors for life.

The Ministry of Education can chart and open up new possibilities for schools and students through its policies and provisions, notably in green funding and teacher training on environmental sustainability.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang