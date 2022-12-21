Forum: Nurture students who can create, not just duplicate

In his commentary, Dr Victor Lim Fei notes that ChatGPT can potentially disrupt teaching and learning, but it “invites educators to consider what students can create beyond what a machine can produce” (ChatGPT raises uncomfortable questions about teaching and classroom learning, Dec 16).

Yes, the distinction between humans and machines is about who can create and who can only reproduce.

The machine is always the product of human creation, hence its capability is limited by what the human mind can program it to do.

Education and learning have to shift from teaching and acquiring knowledge to fostering the creation of ideas that spawn new knowledge frontiers.

This demands environments that are nurturing and tolerant of creative activities.

It is a gargantuan challenge to the deep-seated notion of education as pouring knowledge into empty minds to get them working. But this is a notion more relevant to AI machines than to real living brains with minds of their own.

The question for Singapore is whether our educators can foster creative minds or if they are simply shaping containers to reproduce knowledge poured into them.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)