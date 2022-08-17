Forum: Nurture interest in Chinese culture from a young age to help it flourish

The generous donation by author Tham Yew Chin, better known by her pen name You Jin, to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) should spark some reflection among Singaporean Chinese (Local author and husband donate $500,000 to NTU, Aug 15).

What have they done to promote the Chinese language and the rich heritage brought here by the community's forefathers and lovingly nurtured through the years?

How have they preserved and continued this legacy so that Chinese culture will continue to enrich the lives of their descendants and Singapore's multicultural society?

In order to draw young people to pursue Chinese studies at NTU or elsewhere, there must first be a pool of young children brought up to love the Chinese language and culture.

The Chinese language should not be just a subject in the school curriculum. For Chinese families, in particular, it should be a way of life.

Let children grow up being intimately in touch with Chinese language and culture. Parents and grandparents are the best resources for this task.

As the community feeds children's innate curiosity and eagerness to learn, this would nurture in them a closeness to and an interest in the Chinese language and culture. Soon, this would develop into a self-motivated interest and drive to discover more.

You Jin's donation is worthwhile and meaningful, and will encourage other donors.

This can only enrich Singapore's multicultural society.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)