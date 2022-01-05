Forum: Nurture a child's ability to look inward and assess what he knows

Children and parents both tend to focus on the end products related to learning - study time, reading the materials and doing well in an upcoming test, for example.

Though well-intentioned, this is not the most optimal path to success or personal satisfaction.

Several potential problems relate to this focus, including underestimating a child's potential, the knowledge being short-lived in memory, the child viewing learning as a chore that has to be done and lack of preparation for future careers.

Instead, nurture children's ability to look inward and assess what they know and what they do not know. Help them to determine which study strategies work and which do not.

For instance, re-reading and highlighting text are two of the least effective methods for learning, yet remain two of the most widely employed approaches to studying.

In contrast, having a child explain a concept to another person is effective at identifying where lapses in understanding remain, but is rarely utilised.

Parents should also consider a child's environment. Some children benefit from background noise while others are distracted by it. The absence of clutter is universally beneficial to focus and productivity while one studies. Smartphones are universally detrimental to focus and productivity.

Metacognitive abilities - being able to assess one's own mental abilities - can improve test performance and have several other benefits.

Children will enjoy learning when they realise that they have more control over their learning effectiveness.

Future knowledge is easier to learn when built upon knowledge that has not deteriorated shortly after being tested.

Even beyond academia, adults with metacognitive abilities will be among the most effective problem-solvers in their profession and their personal relationships will also benefit.

Joshua Shane Redford