Forum: Nursing homes a necessary option for some seniors

While community care seeks to maintain people's independence, it has to be recognised that at some stage some seniors will no longer be competent enough to make their own decisions or care for themselves, and caregivers may not be able to give the necessary support (Assisted living is a viable option to keep seniors in the community, Aug 10).

The drift into dependence can be a depressing time for seniors, and it can be an exhausting time for carers.

The trend towards smaller family units is gradually eroding the kind of support that was more readily available in traditionally larger extended family networks.

Younger family members who form their own social unit often desire independence and privacy.

Homes are now compact and designed principally for smaller families, with little provision for elderly relatives.

Children not only live in separate homes, but also often move away from their families to pursue their careers.

This increased social mobility adds to the isolation of seniors.

It is unwise to make a value judgment on whether institutional care is inherently good or bad.

Each family must make that decision based on the disabilities and preferences of the one requiring care, on financial considerations and the resources a family has. That choice is very personal.

A nursing facility is still a viable and sometimes necessary option - and a not altogether unfavourable one.

Many who enter nursing homes find a new life for themselves: they make new friends, have new experiences, are entertained and have many activities to keep them occupied.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee