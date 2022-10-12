Forum: Nurses should be able to communicate with residents in aged care facilities

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung projected that the number of nurses, allied health professionals and support care staff here will grow to 82,000 by 2030 (24k more nurses, healthcare staff needed by 2030 as S'pore ages, Oct 5).

It is also important to ensure that the quality of healthcare is not compromised.

I visited an aged care facility recently and observed that the nurses were foreign. They spoke only in English and could not understand and communicate with the aged residents.

The residents were making requests in dialects, but were largely ignored by the nurses who could not understand them.

Even with nurses present, the residents did not get proper attention or have a good care experience.

I hope the Health Ministry can adopt a holistic hiring process instead of looking only at boosting numbers.

Gary Teo Teck Chye