I wish to thank the nurses of ward 51 at National University Hospital for their outstanding service and commitment.

I was pinned by a van in an accident, and my collarbone and pelvis were fractured. I spent four days recovering in the ward.

Nurses Hendra, Michelle and Rinna nursed me back to health and lifted my spirits. No matter how late it was or how tired they were, they attended to me, always with a smile.

Muhammed Farhan Sahul Hameed