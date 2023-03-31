Forum: NSmen overseas for longer than 12 months can apply for permit

We thank Mr Arjun Nikhil Sriram for his letter, “Relax exit permit rules for NSmen further” (March 28).

The extension of exemption of exit permits to operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) from the current six to 12 months maintains the balance of the Singapore Armed Forces’ operational readiness while allowing more to work or study overseas. NSmen requiring longer than 12-month periods can still apply for overseas travel (https://go.gov.sg/nsmenexitpermit) where applications are assessed individually.

Ho Chin Ning

Director Manpower

Ministry of Defence