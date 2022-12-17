Forum: NSFs equipped with necessary skills to perform proficiently and safely during fire emergencies

We refer to the letters, “Every mother worries about national service, but knows what the sacrifice is for” and “Can probe be widened to look at NSFs’ involvement in risky operations?” (both Dec 13).

We are deeply saddened by the loss of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Edward H. Go while fighting a fire on Dec 8.

National servicemen – NSFs and operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) – play a critical role in the defence, safety and security of Singapore, whether they serve in the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force or Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a fire emergency, for example, NSFs respond as integral members of a composite team, together with regular servicemen, NSmen and civil defence auxiliary unit volunteers.

The collective contributions and sacrifices of past and present generations of NSFs and NSmen have kept our country and our families safe and secure. Sergeant (1) Go’s death is a painful reminder to us all to never take these sacrifices for granted. We thank the writers for recognising this, and expressing their gratitude to all national servicemen.

We train and equip our national servicemen well, so that they can perform their duties as safely as possible. In SCDF, all NSFs undergo basic and vocational training before their deployment, no different from regular servicemen. Specifically for firefighters, the training equips all officers, including NSFs, with the necessary skills to perform proficiently and safely during real fire emergencies. This includes progressive firefighting training, including that with “live” fire simulators, as well as through varying training conditions that simulate actual operating conditions. Personal protective equipment used during training is similar to that used in actual deployment.

Even after being deployed to the fire station, officers continue to undergo operational drills and exercises during every shift, to familiarise themselves deeply with their respective roles and working as a team.

This is the first-ever SCDF fatality in a firefighting operation. We are investigating the incident and circumstances thoroughly, including through an independent police investigation. We will seek to understand what had happened, if standard operating procedures and protocols had been followed, and to draw lessons for the future, to continue to keep our national servicemen as safe as possible as they serve our nation.

Shirlyn Ng

Senior Director, Human Resources Division

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ho Chin Ning

Director, Manpower

Ministry of Defence