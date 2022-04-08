Forum: NParks takes science-based approach to managing invasive species, pigeon feeding

We thank Forum writers Wilma Elizabeth Chai and Toh Yen-Lin for their letters, "Impose penalties on people who feed birds" (April 1) and "Some don't feed birds once in a while but every day" (April 5).

Rock pigeons are not native to Singapore but are an invasive species. Their droppings dirty the environment, soil clothes and can spread diseases.

The National Parks Board (NParks) takes a science-based approach towards the management of invasive bird species.

This involves the removal of human food sources, habitat modification, population management and studies to understand the ecology of the pest birds such as their roosting and foraging patterns.

The public can help to reduce pigeon population growth by not feeding birds and ensuring that any food scraps are properly disposed of.

Feeding pigeons is illegal and offenders can be fined up to $10,000 under the Wildlife Act. NParks monitors feedback on illegal pigeon feeding and undertakes active enforcement. Between February 2021 and 2022, NParks issued warnings and composition fines to close to 200 offenders.

NParks also works with other agencies to reduce food sources for pigeons, such as by tackling high-rise littering and by managing waste at food establishments.

We have also reached out to the community and schools through a public campaign, to remind the public to refrain from feeding pigeons and maintain the cleanliness of the environment.

Adrian Loo (Dr)

Group Director, Wildlife Management

National Parks Board